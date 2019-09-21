Menu
Townsville Blackhawks against Northern Pride at Jack Manski Oval. Kyle Laybutt makes a break leading to Blackhawks try. Picture: Evan Morgan
Sport

Laybutt in a race against time

Shane Jones
20th Sep 2019 1:07 PM
LEAGUE: Bundaberg’s Kyle Laybutt will be one of the biggest supporters of the Townsville Blackhawks this weekend in the Intrust Super Cup.

Mainly because he won’t be playing in the side’s preliminary final against Wynnum Manly Seagulls today at 3pm.

Laybutt is out after suffering an injury during the final round of the regular season against Easts.

“I had to have surgery to repair multiple breaks in my cheekbone after a head collision in the Easts game,” he said.

“Recovery is going well though and I should be back playing soon if things go well.”

Laybutt said it could be the grand final if Townsville make it.

“It’s unclear (if I will play),” he said.

“But that’s what I’m aiming for.”

The Blackhawks play the Seagulls at 3pm.

