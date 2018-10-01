Laybutt honoured with Kumuls call-up for upcoming test

Mackay Cutters' Kyle Laybutt on the move against Souths Logan Magpies in the final round of the Intrust Super Cup at BB Print Stadium on Saturday, August 25.

Mackay Cutters' Kyle Laybutt on the move against Souths Logan Magpies in the final round of the Intrust Super Cup at BB Print Stadium on Saturday, August 25. Daniel McKenzie

LEAGUE: It was the ideal way to end what Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt says was an average season.

The 23-year-old, along with fellow Bundy player Lachlan Lam, have been selected in Papua New Guinea's 18-man squad for the upcoming Test against Australia's Prime Minister's XIII on October 6.

It is Laybutt's first ever call-up to the Kumuls squad with Lam selected to potentially play his third match for his country.

"I was playing golf with some mates on Monday when I received the phone call (I got picked),” Laybutt said.

"I felt proud, I don't know much about my PNG heritage, so I'm very excited to learn some more.”

Laybutt qualifies for Papua New Guinea through his father's side with his grandmother born there.

The selection ends a tough year for the five-eighth after his career with the North Queensland Cowboys ended recently.

He also suffered a pectoral injury, which ruled him out for a couple of months.

Laybutt spent last week in Bundaberg at home before travelling to Port Moresby this week to train and celebrate his birthday, which happened Wednesday.

"It's definitely a positive end to an average season,” Laybutt said. "I feel like since coming back from injury, I've been building week in, week out, so hopefully that continues.”

Laybutt said he doesn't have any expectations for the contest.

"I just want to take it all in, learn as much as possible and enjoy my time over here,” he said.

Laybutt will be joined by Lam in camp when he finishes his commitment to the Sydney Roosters for the NRL grand final.