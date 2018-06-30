Laybutt heading into a Storm

OFF TO BIG THINGS: Zac Laybutt has signed for the Melbourne Storm.

OFF TO BIG THINGS: Zac Laybutt has signed for the Melbourne Storm. Mike Knott BUN280618STORM7

LEAGUE: It's been the home of plenty of Bundaberg players and now another one is set to join the Melbourne Storm.

Bundy junior Zac Laybutt has signed a two-year deal with the NRL club after impressing for Wide Bay at the recent Central Division junior carnival.

Playing in the halves in the under-16 team, Laybutt was good enough to land a deal that could propel him towards his dream of playing in the NRL.

"After a good carnival down in Chinchilla ... the Storm came knocking on the door,” Laybutt revealed.

"The Storm is one of the best junior development teams in the competition.

"There wasn't a better place for me to go.”

Laybutt's deal has already started and he will now potentially play for the Sunshine Coast Falcons next year in their under-18 program and the Mal Meninga Cup.

It's the first step in what could ultimately end with him moving down to Melbourne to be part of the main team and play in the NRL.

"It's a good feeling, something that is still sinking in,” he said.

Laybutt is now intent on making his own path to the NRL and stepping away from the shadow of brother Kyle, who plays for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Talent runs in the genes - Melbourne Storm centre Will Chambers is the Laybutts' cousin.

They are also related to Stephen Laybutt who has made 15 appearances for the Socceroos.

"I don't want to be always known as Kyle's brother, I want to make my own path,” the younger Laybutt said.

"Being an older brother, being a mentor, he's showing me what to do and guiding me all the way.

"He told me to mainly play my own game and I'll be fine.”

Mum Raylene Chambers said she was proud of everything her son did.

"It takes a lot of hard work to get to this stage,” she said.

"He's very humble so this sort of stuff is a lot for him to take in.

"He's got to start realising how good he is because he doesn't take that all in.”

Chambers said she hoped he would take the opportunity with both hands, stand out from the crowd and continue to develop.

"We just hope he appreciates everything that he's got, which he does, which I'm really pleased of.”

Laybutt is now training hard to be ready for the Central Crows under-16 team when they play at the junior state titles in Mackay next Thursday to Sunday.