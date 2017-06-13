Laybutt finally in saddle

DREAM COME TRUE: Kyle Laybutt will make his Cowboys debut against the Storm.

LEAGUE: After a week of suspense, Bundaberg rugby league player Kyle Laybutt will make his debut for the North Queensland Cowboys against Melbourne Storm.

While the local playmaker was anticipated to take the field last week as five-eight, Cowboys co-captain Johnathan Thurston's recovery had the 21-year-old back on bench.

However, Thurston's State of Origin game two selection has made the youngster's NRL dreams come to light once again.

The Cowboys will take on Storm at 5.30pm on Saturday at AAMI Park.