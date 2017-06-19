Laybutt debuts but Cowboys fall short

North Queensland Cowboys young gun kyle Laybutt will make his NRL debut in Melbourne against the Storm. Picture: Zak Simmonds MUST CONTACT TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN EDITOR BEN ENGLISH BEFORE USING

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt has made an impressive start to his NRL career despite the North Queensland Cowboys losing to the Melbourne Storm in golden point extra time on Saturday night.

After many close calls to make his debut over the past few months, the 21-year-old got his chance to shine in Melbourne.

And he didn't disappoint, setting up the first try of the contest with a pass to Justin O'Neill which led to a try to Kyle Feldt.

Laybutt also made 15 tackles and 31 metres in 75 minutes of action.

"I thought he was really good,” Cowboys coach Paul Green said.

"Overall I was really happy with his game considering he was on debut,” Green said.

The only negative was an 85th-minute field goal from Brodie Croft gave the Storm a 23-22 win.

While it was bad for Laybutt, it was a positive for fellow Bundy player and Melbourne Storm's Felise Kaufusi who was also involved.

He scored a try and gained 93 metres in an impressive performance.