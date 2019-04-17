Laybutt can still play NRL, says coach

IMPRESSED: Townsville Blackhawk Kyle Laybutt fought through the pain barrier to help the side to a win over Redcliffe.

LEAGUE: Townsville Blackhawks coach Aaron Payne says Bundaberg's Kyle Laybutt can still make it in the NRL after impressing with the Intrust Super Cup side so far.

Laybutt showed plenty of toughness last weekend with the five-eighth overcoming an ankle injury to help lead the team to a 36-6 victory over the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Laybutt was rated a 50-50 proposition during the week after he rolled his ankle during last weekend's loss to Mackay.

But Laybutt shook off those injury concerns with an impressive kicking performance against the Dolphins, nailing an early 40/20 and also setting up a try for centre Justin O'Neill with a clever grubber just before halftime to put his side in front 8-6.

"A lot of the reason last week (in the loss to Mackay) why we struggled to get field position was our kicking game and he brought that again. He's going really well, Kyle,” Payne said.

"He's a really important part of our side and I couldn't believe that he was right to play to be honest.

"I'd never seen an ankle so bruised and swollen.

"I think he's a fair bit tougher than a lot of people give him credit for.”

Payne said the 23-year-old was proving with the Blackhawks that he was still good enough to get back to the NRL level after playing two games for the Cowboys.

"He's been involved in the Cowboys NRL system for a long time and he's played first grade. I reckon he's still a chance of playing first grade,” he said.

Trent Slatter