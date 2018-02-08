Laybutt back to where it began as NRL season draws closer

TRAINING TIPS: Cheyse Blair (Melbourne Storm), Simaima Taufa (Jillaroos) and Kyle Laybutt (Cowboys) in Gayndah on Wednesday night.

TRAINING TIPS: Cheyse Blair (Melbourne Storm), Simaima Taufa (Jillaroos) and Kyle Laybutt (Cowboys) in Gayndah on Wednesday night. Philippe Coquerand

BUNDABERG'S Kyle Laybutt concedes this season is make or break for him in the NRL.

The North Queensland Cowboys half-back returned to the region on Wednesday, holding a clinic with Melbourne Storm player Cheyse Blair and Jillaroo Simaima Taufa in Gayndah.

The 22-year-old was a late call-up for fellow Bundy player Coen Hess and taught children all about the game as part of the NRL Road to Regions tour.

He said it was good to be back in familiar territory.

"I'm originally from Mundubbera, I was born here,” he said.

"I was pretty excited to come back and visit my granddad, auntie and cousins.

"I haven't been back in over 12 months.”

Laybutt returns to the Cowboys for this season after re-signing for the club on a one-year deal last year.

The former Eastern Suburbs and Western Suburbs junior said despite other NRL clubs making offers, Townsville was where he needed to be.

"It was an easy decision, they gave me the chance to play NRL,” he said.

"They gave me the opportunities and I wanted to reward that.

"I also enjoy the professionalism of the club.”

He could also have a new role at the Cowboys.

Cowboys coach Paul Green has got Laybutt playing in different positions in the hope he can be used in a utility role.

"I've been playing a few games at hooker and they are happy with what I've been doing so far,” he said.

"I've been trying out a few new positions, including centre as well.

"I'm looking forward to the trials coming up.”

Laybutt is expected to be given a chance by Green and said this year is his season to take the opportunities with both hands.

"In my eyes I think this is my year to do something,” he said.

"I'll be putting pressure on myself and I am a bit older now.

"I want to get into and lock a first grade position.”

If that doesn't work out, Laybutt will try to impress at his new Intrust Super Cup team.

The Bundy product will play for the Mackay Cutters, moving to the club from the Townsville Blackhawks.

"The Cowboys coaching staff allocated me there,” he said.

"They said I have a better chance to control a team and make it my own.

"I'll play at half-back for them in the competition with Josh Chudleigh at hooker.”

Laybutt's first game for the Cutters could be against his old Blackhawks teammates on March 10.

The Cowboys kick off their trials against the West Tigers in Cairns on February 17.