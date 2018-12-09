Menu
Lawyers need extra time with US baby abduction case

1st Feb 2014 6:00 AM
AN EXTRADITION hearing for a Mountain Creek woman who allegedly abducted her baby daughter from the United States has now been postponed.

Dorothy Lee Barnett, 53, was to have faced the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The matter has now been listed for mention on February 10, when a new hearing date is likely to be set.

It is understood the lawyers now representing her need more time to review documents.

Ms Barnett has been in custody since she was arrested in November last year.

Her daughter, Samantha Geldynhuys, known as a baby as Savanna Todd, has spoken out in support.

