Lawyers join forces in regional expansion

LEGAL EAGLES: Geoff Ebert and Bill Kingston celebrate the merger of Finemore Walters and Story with Kingston and Stanton.

TWO of the region's legal firms have come together, with Childers' Kingston and Stanton joining forces with Bundaberg's Finemore Walters and Story.

The Bundaberg firm has practised since 1951, with its current team including succession specialist Mark Story, Geoff Ebert, Hal Ing and Annette Wesche.

Kingston and Stanton began providing legal services to Isis and surrounding districts in 1897 when James Joseph Butler opened the practice.

Current principal Bill Kingston joined the firm in 1978 following in the service of his late father, Eric Kingston, a partner of the firm for 30 years.

The merging of the firms will continue the 120-year history of providing legal services to Childers and surrounding districts as well as Bundaberg, North Burnett and Gin Gin areas.

Mr Kingston will continue to practise with Finemore Walters and Story as a consultant at Childers.

In 2015 Finemore Walters and Story acquired the practice of Keith Rennick, a long-time practitioner in Mundubbera.