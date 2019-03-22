Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl.
POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl. Tessa Mapstone
News

Lawyer of alleged child abductor requests police evidence

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Mar 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl.

On Thursday Saige Louise Brierly, 24 was charged with one count of abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Police issued an Amber Alert about 6.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports the Biloela girl had been taken.

Detective Sergeant Damien Smith told media the girl allegedly left with a woman, 24, who had a "loose association" with the child's mother.

Sgt Smith said police believe the girl and the woman arrived in the Calliope area around 5pm.

The pair was located by police at 7pm. The girl was returned home and the woman was arrested.

Ms Brierly was represented by lawyer Rio Ramos, who said her client did not wish to make a bail application.

Ms Ramos requested a brief of evidence from the prosecution and the matter was adjourned to May 13.

abduction child abduction court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Smokey scene as seven crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

    Smokey scene as seven crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

    News SIX crews are currently on scene and another one is on its way to a vegetation fire near Colvins Rd, Gooburrum, at Bundaberg north.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:29 PM
    Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

    premium_icon Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

    Crime A 51-year-old man has been charged over the offence

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:34 PM
    Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    premium_icon Widow wants to see change after losing partner at sea

    News Woman who lost husband hopes for inquest answers