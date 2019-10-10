Lawyer charged over courthouse coke spill

Lawyer Corey Cullen who was recently arrested by the CCC pictured outside court. Picture: AAP/David Clark

A LAWYER has sensationally been slapped with a ­criminal charge amid allegations that a bag of cocaine fell from his pocket outside a Brisbane courthouse.

Police will allege that Corey Cullen dropped the clip-seal bag outside the ­Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 30.

After security guards found it, they examined CCTV and deduced it fell from the lawyer's pocket as he left the building.

Lawyer Corey Cullen previously worked with high-profile lawyer Adam Magill, who is facing fraud charges, but now has his own firm.

The matter was referred to police and it will be alleged tests confirmed the clip-seal bag contained cocaine.

Cullen previously worked with high-profile lawyer Adam Magill, who is facing fraud charges, but now has his own firm.

He was charged with possession of the dangerous drug cocaine on September 23 and the 30-year-old appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court for the first time yesterday.

During the brief mention of the matter, Magistrate Suzette Coates initially believed Cullen was approaching the bar table to appear on behalf of a client.

"Oh, Mr Cullen is the ­defendant," she said incredulously. She then said she would not hear the matter because the solicitor had appeared before her acting on behalf of criminals "too often".

"I would feel most uncomfortable with doing that and I need to get a magistrate outside the jurisdiction," she said.

She later agreed to hear the matter after Cullen's defence lawyer Daniel Hannay told the court he only wished to adjourn the charge.

Ms Coates ordered Cullen be released on bail and he will not be required to appear at his next court appearance.

"I won't be too hard on you," she said. "It's very humiliating to appear on that side and I feel very sorry for seeing you there."

Cullen has not yet entered a plea to the charge of ­possession of a dangerous drug.

If convicted, Cullen would be obliged to inform the Queensland Law Society about any penalty or conviction. The case will return to court in November.

Cullen or Mr Hannay could not be contacted for comment yesterday.