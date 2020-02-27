Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
A lawyer has been charged after allegedly defrauding money from clients.
News

Lawyer allegedly stole $427K from clients

by Isabella Magee
27th Feb 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAWYER who allegedly skimmed money from nearly 40 clients over several years has had his case mentioned in court for the first time today.

It's alleged Lance Geoffrey Rigley, 61, who was the former sole practitioner of a Brisbane-based law firm, stole about $427,000 from 37 clients who deposited their money into the law firm's trust account.

The misuse of funds is said to have happened between May 2006 and April 2018.

Rigley, who now lives in Mackay, has been charged with one count of fraud after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The charge came after an industry body sent information to officials in September 2018.

His case will next be mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 16.

Rigley is not required to appear.

More Stories

Show More
clients fraud laywer theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged firey slasher mentioned in court

        premium_icon Alleged firey slasher mentioned in court

        News A MAN accused of slashing a volunteer firefighter had his matter mentioned in court on Thursday.

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:25 PM
        101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

        premium_icon 101 DOGS: Bumper gallery of Bundy's cute pooches

        Pets & Animals Check out our massive gallery of Bundy dogs

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        premium_icon REVEALED: 30 Bundaberg suburbs and their drug crime stats

        News Police data shows what offences are happening where

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:20 PM