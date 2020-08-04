Lawrence Springborg ‘devastated’ by daughter’s death

SHOCK PASSING: Megan Springborg was found deceased in Hobart on Saturday. Picture: social media

SHOCK PASSING: Megan Springborg was found deceased in Hobart on Saturday. Picture: social media

THE search for Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg's daughter Megan has ended in tragedy, after the young woman's body was found on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was last seen in the Hobart area on July 28, and her family raised concerns when they were still unable to contact her days later.

Tasmania Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Mr Springborg told the Daily News there was "no way to prepare" for such a devastating loss, but he and his family were incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"We're very, very grateful for the time we had with Megan, and we hope those memories will sustain us into the future," Mr Springborg said.

"We just want to thank so many members of the community that have reached out to offer their support, we're very grateful for that."

Member for Southern Downs and close personal friend James Lister said he received the "dreadful" news of Megan's passing on Saturday night.

"I've heard the news, and I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Linda, Lawrence, and their family our sincerest condolences for this tragedy," Mr Lister said.

Dozens of members across the Southern Downs and Goondiwindi regions took to social media to express their condolences.

"So, so sad for you and family, God bless you all," one resident said on Facebook.

"So sad I did not know you, I wish I did. Thoughts are with all the family. R.I.P. beautiful," another resident wrote.

Megan is survived by parents Linda and Lawrence, siblings Jens, Laura, and Thomas, and partner Kai.

The family will hold a private family funeral service in Inglewood later this week.

If you are struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.