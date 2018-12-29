Lawn 'nuts' reveal secrets of Bundy's most perfect turf

LAWN PORN: Travis Savage uploaded this image of his immaculately kept lawn.

MOWING and maintaining the yard is a chore for most, but for lawn enthusiast Clinton Honor, it's a tri-weekly job he's come to enjoy.

Mr Honor had just stepped away from the whipper snipper yesterday, saying he had new turf and a sprinkler system arriving shortly and needed to get it done before a weekend away.

The turf fanatic and a good friend were astounded by the success of national Facebook groups supporting the lawn porn movement, and decided it was time to start a page of their own.

Bundaberg Lawn Nuts has attracted a few hundred followers in less than a year and is in no risk of slowing down any time soon.

"We were reading people's questions from Victoria, Adelaide and Western Australia, and we decided we wanted a local page to offer a bit of local support,” Mr Honor said.

"As administrators of the page we want people to know that we love our lawns and that they look good, but we're not professionals, just hobbyists.”

Mr Honor said people in the group ranged from fireys and police officers to teachers and emergency service workers and beyond, that all shared a passion in yard maintenance and bettering the quality of their lawns.

"It's a support page for people who want to improve their turf, the look of their yard and the overall value of their property,” he said.

"If people have had the same issues they can offer advice to each other, but we always tell them to check the information or verify it with a professional before jumping into anything.”

The most popular issues discussed in the group include turf diseases, pests, what chemicals or products are best to use on varying grass types, and the question on every green thumb's lips - how do I get my yard to look good?

Mr Honor said neighbours had confessed their love for his front lawn before and had even taken their kids to sit on the fluffy grass.

"I said next time they'll have to come in for a cup of tea or wine and we can sit and chat about the yard,” he said.

"But it does attract that second glance.”

While a great yard means different things to different people, for Mr Honor it's all about a thick, moist carpet.

"It's all about water, fertiliser and regular mowing,” he said.

"You've got to keep it moist, and working to a fertiliser program for your particular type of yard and turf is just as important.

"And, of course, just mow mow mow, at least two to three times a week.”

ALIGNMENT: Michael Loader's lawn draws the eye to his house. contributed

The group offers advice on all things grass, and Mr Honor revealed just how to get that patterned variation in colour.

"Use a cylinder mower,” he said.

"Those stripey yards are made with a cylinder mower and do a very nice job.

"It gives a lot more depth and greenness, and thickens up the growth. That's what builds up a lovely thick layer of turf that looks very 'carpety'.”

The rear roller presses the blades of grass after they've been cut, and when the mower runs in the opposite direction and presses the leaf the other way, a pattern is made.

"That's a massive industry at the moment,” Mr Honour said.

The cost involved with keeping a great yard is nothing to bat an eyelid at, but for Mr Honor it's an investment.

"Once involved it's a pretty hectic hobby, but you get better at it with time,” he said.

"It doesn't hurt to have well manicured yard.”

Mr Honor and his co-administrator Luke Griffin are hoping the group will attract upwards of 500 followers over the next 12 months and encourage anybody interested in yard maintenance to jump on and follow the page.