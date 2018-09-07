Law thrives under goalkicking pressure

PRESSURE: If a grand final is close, there is no man that matters more than the goalkicker.

Every shot at goal, whether it's a penalty or a conversion attempt, is worth the same two points as it is in the regular season, but in the pressure-cooker environment that is a grand final, they can be worth a whole lot more.

Wallaroos have struggled with the kicking tee this year, but the man set to take on the role, centre Brandon Law, is primed and ready to go.

The Maryborough club utilised eight different goalkickers this season - that's just the players who kicked a goal in A-grade - and boasted the second-worst conversion rate (53.47per cent) in the Bundaberg Rugby League this year.

Law quashed any concerns in the major semi-final, kicking five goals from five attempts as Wallaroos came from behind to trump Waves Tigers 26-20 and punch their ticket to a second-straight decider.

Wallaroos will face the same opponent today, and Law said he was more than prepared to send the Steeden through the sticks when called upon.

"I don't mind kicking at all,” the right-footer said.

"I have no problem with the pressure - I think I kick better with it to be honest.”

Law was a member of Wallaroos' successful under-18s squad in 2015 and stepped into the top squad in 2016.

He scored twice that year, then found the try line 13 times last year. Law scored seven tries during the regular season to bring his career tally to 22, and has kicked 18 goals.

But the right centre said his greatest achievement would be to not only qualify for the BRL grand final, but to bring a title back to Maryborough.

"I'm happy that the hard work all year has paid off,” Law said. "I think I've been OK with my performance. As long as I do my job it just makes it easier for the boys

"Being there last year does help with the nerves, but just with the team we have now I feel like we can get it done this year. I'm a little bit nervous but definitely more confident.”

Wallaroos coach Peter Waters said Law was a top performer this season, but the 22-year-old could be even better.

Law spent time in the second-row in his first two A-grade seasons, but has made the right centre position, outside second-rower Ben Turner, his home.

"He is the heir apparent to (2017 Player of the Year) Shaun Collins, once he realises how good he is,” Waters said.

"The boys don't really know how strong he is until they match-up with him during the defensive drills.

"He can be a real handful for the defence.”