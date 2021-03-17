Law student faces prostitution and drug charges

A law student’s future career is on the line after he pleaded guilty to drug and prostitution offences.

A law student’s future career is on the line after he pleaded guilty to drug and prostitution offences.

A Townsville law student's future career is on the line after he was hit with a hefty fine for drug and prostitution offences.

Jai Matthew Graham Christensen risks never working in the legal industry again as a result of his criminal history.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing tainted property when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Christensen was working as manager of the Clarion Hotel when he came to police attention amid another police operation.

On three occasions he was caught supplying a small amount of prescription medication to one of the operation's targets.

He also made a hotel room available multiple times for prostitutes to use at the request of the person, the court was told.

Barrister Dane Marley said Christensen did not financially benefit from the crime.

Jai Matthew Graham Christensen fined for drug and prostitution offences.

"He is a man of otherwise good character, he has a good work history and has good prospects of securing other worthwhile employment in the future," Mr Marley said.

He asked Magistrate Viviana Keegan to use her discretion and not record a conviction as it would impact on his future.

"The recording of a conviction would at least signal to the Legal Practitioners Admissions Board added seriousness to the level of offending," he said. "Which in my submission based on the objective circumstances of these offences is not warranted."

Mr Marley said Christensen was in the process of being recruited to work at a mine in Western Australia

In sentencing, Ms Keegan said it didn't matter if a conviction was recorded or not.

"You still have a criminal history and I would envisage that you would struggle to ever be admitted as a legal practitioner as a result," she said.

Christensen was fined $1800. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Law student's career fears over prostitution, drug case