Law firm probes banned Bundy financial adviser’s work

SHINE Lawyers is investigating the work of Bundaberg financial adviser Peter Goudie and is looking for anyone who was disadvantaged by his advice.

Last month ASIC banned the Bundaberg-based advisor from providing financial services for four years following an ASIC surveillance of his activities when he was an authorised representative of Risk and Investment Advisors Australia Pty Ltd and National Australia Bank-owned GWM Adviser Services Pty Ltd.

ASIC found that Mr Goudie failed to comply with financial services regulations, including the requirement to comply with the best interests duty and to prioritise his clients’ interests.

According to ASIC when providing personal advice, Mr Goudie “did not adequately identify his clients’ objectives, financial situation and needs or investigate whether the financial products he was recommending would meet their needs”.

Mr Goudie is also said to have failed to give a number of his clients a Statement of Advice.

Shine Lawyers’ National Manager of Commercial Disputes Michael Lalji said this type of case of financial advisors providing bad advice to clients was not an unusual or isolated case, and Shine Lawyers have investigated a number of similar cases.

He said in general advice can be given by financial advisors to clients contrary to their interest due to commissions or other personal interests the advisor has in the product being promoted, which was a problem highlighted in the Royal Commission into Banking and Financial Services.

Mr Lalji said anyone in the region who has been given advice and felt they have suffered a loss because of it should contact Shine Lawyers as soon as possible.

Mr Lalji said a limitation period of six years generally applies to claims for compensation against financial advisors but there are complexities in working out when time starts to run in respect of such claims, so specific advice should be sought.

ASIC Commissioner, Danielle Press said, ‘ASIC’s decision reflects our expectation that financial advisers comply with the law and act in their client’s best interests, not their own interests.

“Assessing client needs and providing a clear Statement of Advice are critical parts of the advice process,” Ms Press said.

“Advisers must remember that failing to provide the necessary advice documentation to clients is a serious breach of the law.”

Mr Goudie has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC’s decision.

Shine Lawyers’ hotline is 1800 957 820.