Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver.
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver. contributed
News

Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It took more than 25 years for the law to catch up with Brendan Whatt.

He was busted drink drinking at Surfers Paradise, returning a reading of .071, as well as driving unlicensed in December, 1994.

But he failed to appear in court the following year and the charges had never been finalised.

When Whatt came to Hervey Bay to help a mother of six move, he was stopped by police who discovered the outstanding warrant.

He told the court he couldn't remember why he had failed to appear.

"It always catches up with you, doesn't it?," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said.

But Magistrate Guttridge noted Whatt had been out of trouble for some time.

Whatt said he was hoping to return to Western Australia and he was living out of his car.

Whatt was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

drink driving charge editors picks fccourt gold coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        BOLD PREDICTION: MP spills on paradise concerns

        Premium Content BOLD PREDICTION: MP spills on paradise concerns

        News Bennett outlines his biggest fears about dam and region’s future, says he’s happy...

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘COMPLETELY DEVASTATING’: Farmers foretold dire fate of dam

        Premium Content ‘COMPLETELY DEVASTATING’: Farmers foretold dire fate of dam

        News A Sunwater spokesperson said the company’s actions regarding Paradise Dam have been...

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        FINED: Woman left crash in friend’s car before crews arrived

        Premium Content FINED: Woman left crash in friend’s car before crews arrived

        News The court heard the woman had drinks after finishing work.

        • 5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM