Law catches up as ‘frightened’ man tries to run

A MAN has been warned by Bundaberg’s magistrate not to run from the law because it will always catch up.

Daniel Jay Foster, 29, pleaded guilty to three breaches of bail and failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court Foster was intercepted by police on Friday while he was the passenger of a vehicle.

The court heard Foster failed to turn up to court Monday last week where he was due to be heard.

Foster also broke his bail condition, which he entered into on December 22 last year, after failing to report to police three times on January 3, January 6 and January 10.

Sen Const Pattinson said Foster had a previous entry in his history for failing to appear and he was also on a suspended sentence.

He is also charged with other offences including stealing, failing to dispose a syringe and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Foster’s lawyer Matt Maloy told the court his instructions from his client were consistent with what he told police at the time.

“He knows it’s no excuse but he slept in on the day and his friend was going through some relationship problems he got caught up with and subsequently realised he hadn’t attended to report on the third,” he said.

Mr Maloy said his client became scared and thought he would “ride it out and not do the right thing by himself”.

He said his client was concerned because of his suspended sentence he would be remanded in custody.

Mr Maloy said Foster had asked him to pass on his apology to the court.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Foster’s plea was very early.

Mr Moloney told Foster the law always catches up.

“There’s no point running from the law, it will always catch up with you,” he said.

He also took into account the three days he had spent in custody.

Foster was fined $800 and had his suspended sentence extended by 12 months.

He was granted bail for the remaining charges and is due to appear in court again on February 10.