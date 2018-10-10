Menu
The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding the owner of a sheep nicknamed
News

Law catches up with freshly sheared Lambert

10th Oct 2018 12:03 AM

THE RSPCA is appealing for the public's help after a sheep was brought into the Wacol Animal Care Centre in the back of a police van.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said police apprehended the adult female, nicknamed "Lambert" near the BP service station on the Warrego Highway at Blacksoil on Sunday night.

"They are no doubt relieved they had a van and didn't have to use the back seat of the police car," Mr Beatty said.

Lambert has been freshly sheared and was still very timid following her run-in with the boys in blue.

Anyone with information that could assist the RSPCA should phone 3426 9999.

