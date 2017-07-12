Law backs councillor but residents still have qualms

COMMITTED: Cr David Batt has defended his right to remain a councillor while preselected for the state LNP.

COUNCILLOR David Batt has defended his right to remain a councillor while preselected as a state LNP candidate for Bundaberg despite calls for him to resign.

But the law is clear and on Cr Batt's side.

When he was announced as the LNP candidate in December last year, some questioned whether Cr Batt should remain on council.

As the unofficial election campaign has heated up in recent months, so have the voices of discontent as Cr Batt can often be found at local LNP press conferences next to Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls or Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

One resident who has questioned Cr Batt's role is long-term Bargara resident June Bunt.

"I find it very confusing how Cr Batt is going about his campaigning for the upcoming election,” she said.

"There are signs up, he is on the TV.

"We are paying his wages while he is campaigning.”

But Cr Batt said some residents had questioned his dual roles but, once he explained the legalities, they seemed satisfied.

"This is not a unique situation and councillors nominate for a range of parties across Queensland at every state election,” he said.

Cr Batt said he had always followed the Local Government Act Sections 172 and 173 regarding Material Personal Interest or Conflict of Interest in his decision making in council meetings and excused himself when required.

"The only reason I have ever declared a potential conflict of interest has been when the issue before council has related to a community organisation of which I have been a board or committee member,” he said.

"I have been committed to and represented the people of Bundaberg as a councillor for over nine years and will continue to do so until a state election is called.”

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she had received complaints from ratepayers regarding Cr Batt's dual role.

But Ms Donaldson said under the law, candidates for the state election were not required to stand down as councillors after being preselected.

"I expect that Cr Batt will abide by all legislation, guidelines and regulations that govern campaigning in the state election,” she said.

Political law experts agree that the law is on Cr Batt's side.

CQUniversity lecturer of law Lance Rundle says the Parliament of Queensland Act only required a councillor to take leave when the official campaign began.

"If that person is successful in running for a state seat, once the writ is returned, they must resign or leave their position,” Mr Rundle said.

University of Queensland law Professor Graeme Orr said councillors were bound by codes of conduct and Local Government Act rules.

"It would be misconduct to use council resources for campaigning,” Prof Orr said.

"It would be inappropriate conduct to leak confidential council information for political/media benefit, or to seek to access council information for outside political purposes.”

"But if Cr Batt is juggling his council role and nursing the Bundy electorate in his spare time, that's legally fine.”