22°
News

Law backs councillor but residents still have qualms

Jim Alouat
| 12th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
COMMITTED: Cr David Batt has defended his right to remain a councillor while preselected for the state LNP.
COMMITTED: Cr David Batt has defended his right to remain a councillor while preselected for the state LNP. Max Fleet BUN100715APP4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCILLOR David Batt has defended his right to remain a councillor while preselected as a state LNP candidate for Bundaberg despite calls for him to resign.

But the law is clear and on Cr Batt's side.

When he was announced as the LNP candidate in December last year, some questioned whether Cr Batt should remain on council.

As the unofficial election campaign has heated up in recent months, so have the voices of discontent as Cr Batt can often be found at local LNP press conferences next to Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls or Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

One resident who has questioned Cr Batt's role is long-term Bargara resident June Bunt.

"I find it very confusing how Cr Batt is going about his campaigning for the upcoming election,” she said.

"There are signs up, he is on the TV.

"We are paying his wages while he is campaigning.”

But Cr Batt said some residents had questioned his dual roles but, once he explained the legalities, they seemed satisfied.

"This is not a unique situation and councillors nominate for a range of parties across Queensland at every state election,” he said.

Cr Batt said he had always followed the Local Government Act Sections 172 and 173 regarding Material Personal Interest or Conflict of Interest in his decision making in council meetings and excused himself when required.

"The only reason I have ever declared a potential conflict of interest has been when the issue before council has related to a community organisation of which I have been a board or committee member,” he said.

"I have been committed to and represented the people of Bundaberg as a councillor for over nine years and will continue to do so until a state election is called.”

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said she had received complaints from ratepayers regarding Cr Batt's dual role.

But Ms Donaldson said under the law, candidates for the state election were not required to stand down as councillors after being preselected.

"I expect that Cr Batt will abide by all legislation, guidelines and regulations that govern campaigning in the state election,” she said.

Political law experts agree that the law is on Cr Batt's side.

CQUniversity lecturer of law Lance Rundle says the Parliament of Queensland Act only required a councillor to take leave when the official campaign began.

"If that person is successful in running for a state seat, once the writ is returned, they must resign or leave their position,” Mr Rundle said.

University of Queensland law Professor Graeme Orr said councillors were bound by codes of conduct and Local Government Act rules.

"It would be misconduct to use council resources for campaigning,” Prof Orr said.

"It would be inappropriate conduct to leak confidential council information for political/media benefit, or to seek to access council information for outside political purposes.”

"But if Cr Batt is juggling his council role and nursing the Bundy electorate in his spare time, that's legally fine.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council cquniversity david batt law lnp politics

P-plater hits 160kmh on wrong side of road

P-plater hits 160kmh on wrong side of road

A P-PLATE driver evaded police and drove at speeds of more than 160kmh, forcing oncoming drivers off the road, Bundaberg Magistrates Court has been told.

Seal poses for more than 800 pics but no selfies, thanks

POSER: The seal at Burnett Heads.

Tourists try to get close to seal

Missing your bike or phone?

FOUND: Is this your bike or phone?

Missing your bike or phone?

Girl run over by a bus meets her heroes

HEROES: Tembi Ward and Mum Dimmity with RACQ LifeFlight pilot Peter Marris, Chris Jowsey and flight paramedic Nigel Beyers.

LifeFlight crew honoured

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Learn how to run your own art exhibition

LEARN HOW: One session is at Charts tomorrow and the other at Brag on Thursday.

Gallery holding information sessions

Get ready to RocKwiz

RockWiz host Julia Zemiro and Brian Nankervis.

Live entertainment to rock your socks off

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

THE judges of Shark Tank should be kicking themselves after letting the deal fall through with this ice cream company.

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Broadway musical coming to Bundy

BIG THINGS: Broadway musical sensation Wicked will be performed by locals in October.

Production will be bigger than Phantom of the Opera

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.

Biggest drops in mining areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!