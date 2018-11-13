Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

SEW GOOD: Shalom Year 11 student Laura Helbig started making hair scrunchies as a hobby and has been astounded by how popular they have been.

A GOOD business person is passionate about their product, and Shalom student Laura Helbig is out to make a difference.

The Year 11 entrepreneur began making scrunchies as a hobby after watching a movie where young women were also creating the hair accessory.

"I couldn't find any nice ones like that so I thought I'd just try and make my own,” Ms Helbig said.

"I was just trying to find something different to the ones you find in stores because usually they're fairly plain and mostly school colours, and I wanted something that was a little more vibrant.”

The young creator hadn't had much experience in sewing but thought she would just give it a go - and it's paid off.

In just over four weeks she has sold about 280 hair scrunchies at $5 each, but don't think she's keeping it all for herself.

The teenager is donating half of her profits to the Chinese Orphans Assistive Team operated by a friend's mother.

"I've had a few people tell me I should try and make more money for myself, but that's not why I started doing it,” she said.

Follow @laurasscrunchies on Facebook and Instagram