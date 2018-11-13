Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEW GOOD: Shalom Year 11 student Laura Helbig started making hair scrunchies as a hobby and has been astounded by how popular they have been.
SEW GOOD: Shalom Year 11 student Laura Helbig started making hair scrunchies as a hobby and has been astounded by how popular they have been. contributed
Business

Laura's all tied up with giving back in business

Tahlia Stehbens
by
13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOOD business person is passionate about their product, and Shalom student Laura Helbig is out to make a difference.

The Year 11 entrepreneur began making scrunchies as a hobby after watching a movie where young women were also creating the hair accessory.

"I couldn't find any nice ones like that so I thought I'd just try and make my own,” Ms Helbig said.

"I was just trying to find something different to the ones you find in stores because usually they're fairly plain and mostly school colours, and I wanted something that was a little more vibrant.”

The young creator hadn't had much experience in sewing but thought she would just give it a go - and it's paid off.

In just over four weeks she has sold about 280 hair scrunchies at $5 each, but don't think she's keeping it all for herself.

The teenager is donating half of her profits to the Chinese Orphans Assistive Team operated by a friend's mother.

"I've had a few people tell me I should try and make more money for myself, but that's not why I started doing it,” she said.

Follow @laurasscrunchies on Facebook and Instagram

bundaberg chinese orphans assistive team entrepreneur scrunchies shalom college
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News THERE are many reasons why Bundaberg's pristine waters would be the ideal place to harbour superyachts.

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    premium_icon Dentists bite back on former MP's fluoride claims

    News 'Directly or indirectly, we all pay for disease in community'

    • 13th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    premium_icon Principals abuse powers to make schools look good

    Education Shocking new research reveals how Qld schools have misused laws.

    • 13th Nov 2018 4:40 AM

    Local Partners