Laura Hitz Bundy radio waves

BUNDABERG Broadcasters' radio stations Hitz 939 and Classic Hits 4BU welcome new journalist Laura Francis to the team.

She is bringing her experience from WIN TV in Townsville to the 4BU and Hitz939 newsroom.

Ms Francis hopes to bring a new and enthusiastic approach to news in the Bundaberg region.

With family in the area she thought why not settle down in a home away from home?

"I am really excited to be here living and breathing Bundaberg's news,” Ms Francis said.

Hitz 939 and 4BU general manager Trish Mears said they were delighted to welcome a new journalist.

"Laura brings a wealth of experience, including television, so we're looking forward to her not only covering the news widely on radio but also on social media,” Ms Mears said.

"Her relatives are very excited to have her living in Bundaberg, so it's a win win for everyone.”

Former journalist Zoe McLaughlin is moving to Hervey Bay.

Ms Francis can be heard on Hitz 939 and Classic Hits 4BU.