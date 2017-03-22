Launch party to get relay off and racing

WORTHY CAUSE: Relay for Life's Graham Price, Evelyn Bury, Greg Bath,Trish Mears, Karen Bath and Angela Childs are excited about the Bundaberg launch on Friday.

WITH more than 1600 mums, dads, aunties, uncles and children diagnosed with cancer in our community each year, small steps taken now can make a big difference in the future.

The community of Bundaberg is good at banding together and supporting the less fortunate and if there was ever a time to come together, now would be it.

This Friday the 2017 Relay For Life will launch at Riverfeast and the Bundaberg Relay For Life committee will be out in force recruiting for this years relay with hopes to raise more then last year.

Relay for Life chairman Greg Bath said with $260,000 raised in 2016 and with less than 5% going towards costs the remaining went to support cancer patients and their families.

"This event is so important to raising money and awareness in our community,” he said.

This year would see a new face of relay with the introduction of a "youth face”.

"With so many children in Bundaberg, and surrounding area, touched by cancer we felt we needed it,” Mr Bath said.

The two faces of relay will be announced on Friday night at Riverfeast.

To celebrate the launch there will be face painting, a clown, dancers and performances from past C-Factor contestants.

"An estimated 1630 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the Wide Bay Burnett - with your support we can reach out to those affected.”

This year marks the event's 14 year anniversary and the theme is 'At The Movies' and be held on August 12-13 at Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

To register a team, volunteer or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85. Early bird registration is $20 per person.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.