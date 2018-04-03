LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

IT IS said locals know it, visitors discover it and Winterfeast celebrates it.

It's everything extraordinary that grows in Bundaberg.

So, get ready to tantalise your taste buds as the Winterfeast food spectacular returns bigger and better then ever.

Winterfeast, the highly successful culinary event, will be serving up authentic farm-gate-to-plate experiences from July 6-15.

Bundaberg's passionate culinary community invites you to their table to experience the deep connections from farmer, distiller, brewer, grazier and fisherman; to restauranteur and caterer; to you and your plate.

Unlike any foodie destination you've experienced before, the iconic rich red soil and lush green fields are always growing, always producing, always creating.

The region's abundant harvests occur every season, as we grow 25% of Australia's fresh produce.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said our region was perfectly placed for Winterfeast PAUL BEUTEL

As the region explodes with artisan and iconic food and drink born from love and toil, Winterfeast is what foodie holiday dreams are made of.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said our region was perfectly placed, just outside of south east Queensland, to offer a long weekend of epic culinary experiences.

"Winterfeast offers a new and exciting offering in foodie tourism, as the community showcases both our honest and satisfying dining experiences and our ingrained pride in our agricultural history,” she said.

"The event is just a taste of the stories that form one of Australia's most prolific growing regions, the stories that have inspired our farmers, our chefs, our artisan makers and creators.”

"The past 12 months have seen an explosion of new culinary experiences opening up right across the region and we're delighted to plate them up for you through Winterfeast,” Ms Reid said.

To make your trek to one of Australia's largest food bowls and to sink your teeth into delicious Bundaberg this July for Winterfeast, head to www.bundabergregion.info. To plan your journey and to purchase your tickets for Winterfeast, visit www.winterfeast.com.au.

WINTERFEAST - Suzie Clarke & Tina Mcpherson - Artisan Food Tours.jpg PAUL BEUTEL

A Taste Of The Winterfeast Table

Friday July 6

Blend Your Own Rum

START your Winterfeast experience as a Master Blender.

The inaugural Blend Your Own Rum Masterclass on Friday will provide you with the opportunity to learn just what it takes to craft Bundaberg Rum's award-winning liquids.

Taste and blend exclusive rum varieties to create your own masterpiece under the guidance of our master blending guides.

Served immediately on ice with your personalised label.

Chilli and Lime Fiesta

Things will be getting hot and spicy at the first night of Winterfeast at RiverFeast's Chilli and Lime Fiesta.

Celebrating our region's favourite sub-tropical flavours at the most spectacular bar and live music venue on the Burnett River.

Food stalls will showcase iconic local produce to create original street food from around the world.

Inspired by the zesty flavours of chilli and lime, with a great range of speciality dishes on offer, from the savoury flavours of gourmet burgers through to mouth-watering desserts.

Keep an eye out for hot and spicy entertainment announcements and a special signature drink in the free, family-friendly venue.

Saturday July 7

Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmer's Markets

BUY produce direct from the farmers and straight from the fields at Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmer's Markets on Saturday.

Only locally grown and made fruit, vegetables and products are available at the biggest market the region holds each year.

Be inspired by live cooking demonstrations or go straight to the source as you ask the stallholders for their favourite ways to serve their products.

Brewfeast

EASE into the annual Brewfeast, the perfect accompaniment to Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmer's Markets. Bundaberg's annual craft beer festival, hosted by Bargara Brewing Company at The Brewhouse, is the quintessential Queensland winter afternoon in the sunshine.

Take advantage of free entry to acquaint yourself with new-release products and a delicious slow cooked barbecue by Artisan BBQ plus live music in the outdoor festival area. Enjoy beer and barbecue matched combos or explore the wide range of locally brewed beer, cider, wine and spirits and a satisfying bar menu.

Sunday July 8

Long Lunch at The Table

JOIN local culinary prodigies Alex and Jen of Water St Kitchen for an intimate Long Lunch at The Table.

Their tiny suburban cafe exudes a singular mix of city sophistication and understated country elegance, and their 2017 Winterfeast events became instant classics. Share this personal dining experience showcasing local produce paired with fine Australian wine.

Tina McPherson talks strawberries on the 2017 Winterfeast Artisan Food Tour. Eliza Goetze

Friday July 13

Artisan Food Tour by Bundy Food Tours

UNEARTH your passion for food in the Bundaberg region with the Artisan Food Tour by Bundy Food Tours on July 13.

The boutique day tour will visit local producers and suppliers to gather ingredients for a hands-on cooking class and lunch with locally acclaimed chef Gaylene Phillips.

Go behind the scenes at one of Bundaberg's top seafood markets, Grunske's by the River, learn the secrets to a sourdough that people line up for with The Pocket Storehouse, enjoy local roasted Barking Dog Coffee before venturing out to the farms.

Wander the amazing green house of Anthony Rehbein, call into strawberry farmer, Tinaberries, and meet Chef Gaylene at Breeze Bakery before you prepare a feast of local produce.

Strawberries are an unofficial emblem of Bundaberg, and Winterfeast gives you the opportunity to learn how to make strawberry wine with the Chief Winemaker at Ohana Winery and Exotic Fruits as you become a Winemaker for a Day on Friday.

The whole process is at your finger tips, from crushing your fresh Bundaberg strawberries, to pressing the fresh juice, to learning the science of adjustments and fermentation.

The day will be punctuated with lunch, including a full wine, cider and liqueur tasting, and sealed with two freshly bottled wines, with your own personalised label.

A Winterfeast for the Senses

Fine art, fine food and fine music come together to give you a sensory experience you won't forget with A Winterfeast for the Senses.

Start the evening soaking up the sounds of Bundaberg Sinfonietta in the midst of Hobie Porter's sublime landscape exhibition at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery with a feast of fabulous local food offerings from chef Dion Taylor.

A lantern-lit promenade to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre will take you to She's the Voice - A Salute to Australian Music, eclectic feast of music from some of Bundaberg's finest vocal talent.

Bundaberg North Burnett Southern Great Barrier Reef Queensland Where great begins. Katherine Reid and Michael Owens. Mike Knott BUN230317TOURISM3

Saturday July 14

Vino and a View

THE passion of Mary and Terry, wine makers at Childers' Hill of Promise winery, will wrap you up in a warm hug at Buonviaggio.

At Vino and a View on Saturday, share the stories of their wine experience sprinkled with family and local history, peppered with a behind the scenes look at the winemaking processes and finishing with a two-course local produce-inspired and Italian themed meal "long table style” in the ambience of a working winery.

Relax And Sip

Relax And Sip is the first wellness foodie event in the Winterfeast program - a deep yoga relaxation, chai-making workshop and chai high tea by the sea on Saturday.

The gentle yoga component of this event will make for a relaxing bliss-out experience for participants with an experienced and popular Bundaberg yoga teacher accredited with Yoga Australia.

Learn to make the hand-blended chai with a cult following, from whole organic spices blended the traditional "slow-food'' way.

The health benefits of the real masala chai (translated as spiced tea from its homeland of India), which has no powders, flavourings, syrups or preservatives, will be accompanied by a relaxed "chai high tea by the sea'' featuring a vegan, gluten-free local menu.

Sunday July 15

Farm Flavours Picnic

BUNDABERG is now the largest macadamia producer in Australia. Don't miss out on tickets to the Farm Flavours Picnic in a macadamia grove on Sunday, as this event sells out in days every year.

This unique experience is set on a blanket amongst the trees where you can share a picnic basket for two, containing delectable local produce to the sounds of a local jazz band with all proceeds donated to a local charity.

Backstage Pass @ The Brewhouse

One of Winterfeast 2017's runaway successes, Backstage Pass @ The Brewhouse, returns.

Go behind the scenes at The Brewhouse, the headquarters of boutique brewery Bargara Brewing Co.

Have a beer with CEO Jack Millbank and the head brewer and learn the secrets behind one of Queensland's fastest-growing boutique beers.

Taste four of the flavour-packed local brewed beers, matched with locally produced food along with live music to enjoy the afternoon away.