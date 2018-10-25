Menu
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Key Lloyd Williams runner out of Melbourne Cup

by Leo Schlink
25th Oct 2018 4:37 PM

IRISH Derby winner Latrobe is out of the Melbourne Cup.

The Joseph O'Brien star will be instead be set for the Group 1 $2 million Emirates Stakes (2000m) on the final day of the VRC carnival on November 10.

Owner Lloyd Williams said the 3200m of the Melbourne Cup would be too much for at this stage of the three-year-old's career.

Williams won his sixth Cup last year with another O'Brien-trained three-year-old, Rekindling.

Williams has several Cup contenders still in play, including favourite Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher.

In other news, Hugh Bowman has committed to Marmelo as his ride in the November 6 Melbourne Cup.

The raider last year finished ninth in the Cup as joint $7 favourite after an impressive Caulfield Cup effort.

He will this year go into the Cup first up.

