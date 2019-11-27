Trent Merrin poised for return to NRL from Leeds Rhinos

ST GEORGE Illawarra is set to try to bring Trent Merrin home from Super League club Leeds Rhinos, but it appears there is a catch.

The Sydney Morning Herald claims that Leeds will release Merrin if Cronulla's Matt Prior, who has played one State of Origin match for NSW, heads to Leeds.

It's expected the deal will be done in a matter of days.

Earlier this year, Merrin and Leeds hit out at reports that he would return to Australia on compassionate grounds.

"He is looking forward to getting back and is raring to go again," director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said in October after revealing Merrin had given the back-rower the chance to explore options in the NRL.

"During last season, Trent had to return home to Australia for some personal family reasons and given those issues at the end of the season we gave him the opportunity to look to see if he could source a deal with a club closer to home.

"He had our full support in doing this, but we knew there was also a strong part of him that wanted to come back."

Merrin's partner is pregnant with their first child and it is understood that they want to be closer to home for the support of their family.

Merrin played with the Dragons from 2009-15 and the Panthers from 2016-18 for a total of 206 NRL games.

