SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters watches on during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the Cronulla Sharks at Allianz Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Latrell charged: Star centre set to miss prelim

9th Sep 2018 4:20 PM
LATRELL Mitchell won't play again until the grand final unless he fights a crusher tackle charge and wins at the judiciary.

The Roosters centre was on Sunday charged with dangerous contact for his 42nd minute tackle on Josh Dugan in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

Latrell Mitchell during the NRL qualifying final between the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks.
While the base penalty is not enough to warrant suspension, with carryover points added, he will need to contest the charge at the NRL judiciary to play in the Roosters' preliminary final.

