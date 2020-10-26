LATEST WEATHER: BoM flags potential for severe thunderstorms

THE Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the potential severe thunderstorms across most of Queensland’s coast.

Graphics released by the bureau earlier today forecast a severe thunderstorm as ‘likely’ in Bundaberg today and ‘possible’ tomorrow.

At this stage no warnings have been issued for the region.

In the last 24-hours, BoM’s records show 17mm of rain fell at Splitters Creek, 36mm at Gregory River, 11mm at Bucca Weir, 9mm in Branyan, 5mm in Bundaberg, 6mm at Moore Park and 4mm at Bargara.

While the region has endured clear skies so far, in the state’s north a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall has been released.

The warning is for people in Central Coast and Whitsundays and parts of Herbert and Lower Burdekin and Capricornia Forecast Districts.

Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Proserpine, Bowen, Yeppoon, Collinsville and Hamilton Island.

