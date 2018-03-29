Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital.
FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Adrian Fraser is in the ICU at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after a car crash on Tuesday night. Adrian was behind the wheel, his friend Jade Dixson was the only passenger and died on the way to hospital. John Farmer
News

Latest on Adrian Fraser's fight for life after fatal crash

Sarah Barnham
by
29th Mar 2018 11:27 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM

THE teenager behind the wheel of a fatal car crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jade Dixson remains in a critical condition.

Adrian Fraser, 17, is still fighting for his life at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, after the red Hyundai he was driving late Tuesday night flipped on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen and slammed into a tree.

Emergency services had to cut Adrian from the car before he was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Shortly after he was airlifted to Brisbane.

 

Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen.
Jade Dixson, 17, died overnight in a crash on Dulong Rd, Perwillowen. Contributed/Facebook

Jade, a student at Burnside State High School and player for the Woombye Snakes Football Club, died on the way to hospital.

Her twin sister Georgia sent an emotional message of support to Adrian, saying "Jade loved you very much and she wouldn't want you to be angry at yourself".

Related Items

fatal crash hospital icu nambour paramedics sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Bundy junior left 'disappointed' at heroes fall from grace

Bundy junior left 'disappointed' at heroes fall from grace

Local Faces AMIDST the cricketing scandal that rocked the nation, many are outraged at the Australian team, but none more so than this young Bundy sportsman.

Council donates $50K to LifeFlight

Council donates $50K to LifeFlight

Council News LifeFlight get $50,000 doantion

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:10 PM
From the editor's desk: Weather gods against us this Easter

premium_icon From the editor's desk: Weather gods against us this Easter

News NewsMail launches fantastic new Commonwealth Games collection.

Motoring authority issues Bruce Hwy Easter traffic warning

Motoring authority issues Bruce Hwy Easter traffic warning

News Highway roadworks, Comm Games make for angry Easter on roads

Local Partners