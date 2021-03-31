LATEST COVID NEWS: What we know about Byron cluster
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Byron Bay grew to seven last night, authorities anxiously awaited results from more than 800 tests conducted on Tuesday.
QLD Health confirmed five new cases linked to a hens party held in Byron Bay over the weekend, adding to the two already identified on Monday.
There are now seven confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in a cluster linked to a hen's party in Byron Bay.
All of those confirmed infected people have returned to Queensland.
The Northern Territory Government has declared Byron Bay a COVID-19 hot spot.
Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said authorities were also asking travellers who had been on the Gold Coast after March 27 to self isolate and get a test.
"We've now declared the additional hotspot for Byron Bay, and also the additional requirement for people who have arrived since March 26 to self isolate for 14 days," Ms Manison said.
NSW authorities called on anyone who attended one of the locations listed below to get tested and isolate, and announced more testing clinics to help cope with demand.
BYRON BAY
Mokha Cafe Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, From 10.30am - 12pm
Byron Beach Hotel
1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481
Friday March 26, From 7pm - 9pm
Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co
Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 11am - 12pm
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets
143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park
March 26, From 6pm - 6:30pm and from 9:10pm - 9:30pm
March 27, from 3:20pm - 3:50pm
The Farm Byron Bay
11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481
Sunday March 28, from 8:45am - 10:30am.
The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:
SUFFOLK PARK
Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park (including women's communal toilets)
14 Alcorn St Suffolk, Park, NSW, 2481
Friday March 26 to Sunday 27, from 4pm - 8:30am
BYRON BAY
Mokha Cafe. Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade).
2 Lawson St, Byron Bay 2481
Saturday March 27, from 11am -12pm
Ghanda Clothing
3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:00pm -12:15pm
Tiger Lily
3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:25pm - 12:30pm
Black Sheep
46 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:30pm - 12:40pm
Quiksilver
2 Jonson St, Byron Bay
March 27, from 12:40pm - 12:45pm
Suffolk Bakery
Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park
March 27, from 2:45pm - 3:15pm
Park Hotel Bottle Shop
223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park
March 27., from 7:30pm-7:45pm.
Symptoms of COVID-19 (from NSW Health website)
Symptoms include:
- fever (37.5C or higher)
- cough
- sore throat
- shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)
- runny nose
- loss of taste
- loss of smell.
Other reported symptoms include:
- fatigue
- acute blocked nosed (congestion)
- muscle pain
- joint pain
- headache
- diarrhoea
- nausea/vomiting
- loss of appetite.