According to the latest Queensland Health statistics, one active case of COVID-19 remains in the Wide Bay.

NO ADDITIONAL cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the Wide Bay, according to the latest Queensland Health statistics.

Of the 24 total cases, one active case remains in the Wide Bay.

Queensland’s testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.

If you are unwell and meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately.