Latest by-election results are ominous tidings for LNP

FEDERAL REPRESENTATIVES: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Nationals Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry are determined to push forward with the government's agenda. MICK TSIKAS

PLENTY of speculation is flowing around CQ regarding the implications of Saturday's five simultaneous federal by-elections.

The results saw the Labor Party keep with expectations and maintain a 98-year tradition of opposition parties not losing a by-election contest.

While the Government maintains that the swing against it in the southeast Queensland seat of Longman was typical for a by-election, there were MPs who feared the vote could cost the party eight Queensland seats - including marginal Capricornia - if the 5 per cent swing was replicated across the state at the next election.

The LNP's Queensland's conservative vote was once again stripped away in favour of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, continuing a trend which emerged during last year's state election.

Some political pundits are calling for the LNP re-evaluate their strategy and go on the attack against One Nation to better differentiate themselves and appeal to disenfranchised and protest voters.

The commentators are also suggesting the result was a vote against the Coalition Government's tax policy, declaring that a recalibration was necessary for the government to limit Labor's accusations of supporting the "top end of town, big business and the banks" and their argument that the money would be better spent on health and education.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry currently holds her seat by a margin of just 0.6 per cent and her spokesperson refused to read too much into the weekend's election results.

"While the result of the Longman by-election will be spun from each corner of the political sphere, the result there holds little bearing on the likelihood of any future results in Capricornia," the spokesperson said.

"By-elections do not often fall favourably for sitting governments and the electoral outcome on Saturday was always to be expected.

"What Braddon, Fremantle, Longman, and Mayo by-elections all showed was a definite desire to keep 'incumbents' in place, with each of the four dual-citizens who re-nominated retaining their seats."

The spokesperson said while this was a positive for any sitting member, it was not something likely to cause Ms Landry to rest on her laurels.

"Ms Landry continues her record of hard work for Capricornia, helping deliver the infrastructure and the jobs we all need while delivering relief for cost of living pressures like personal income tax and electricity prices," they said.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson believed there were clear lessons to be taken from these by-elections.

"Nobody can afford to stop listening to the community they are meant to represent," Mr Robertson said.

"Australians overwhelmingly rejected the Turnbull Government's tax cuts for big banks.

"We spent the entire weekend out in the community and people right across the electorate said they don't want a Government who will give handouts to banks while cutting funding for schools and hospitals."

Mr Robertson said he was conducting a Community Survey across Capricornia and said for most people it was the first time they had been asked what is important to them.

"They are tired of not being listened to and crying out for someone ready to take action on the issues that impact our community," Mr Robertson said.

"Whether it is job security and casualisation through labour hire, cuts to health and schools, improving our roads or delivering a real NBN that works - it is time we had a change. Voters in every electorate on the weekend rejected the Turnbull Government and their cuts.

"I am here to listen, I am out in the community putting in the hard yards to hear what people want."

Mr Robertson said he was also focussed on fixing the labour hire problem, reversing the cuts to schools, hospitals and penalty rates and was determined to stop the Turnbull Government's "giant $17-billion giveaway to the banks".

Bully's online poll (118 votes)

LNP: 18 votes (15 per cent),

18 votes (15 per cent), ALP: 57 votes 48 per cent),

57 votes 48 per cent), Greens: 7 votes (5 per cent),

7 votes (5 per cent), ONP: 21 votes (17 per cent),

21 votes (17 per cent), Independent: 15 votes (12 per cent).

READERS' COMMENTS:

Fairgosteve: Hopefully we wise up and don't vote for either of the big two. They haven't been leaders of this country for years and we keep voting the fools in and out. Time for a change in Australian politics to show we are sick of being dictated to.

Lyn Mcgrath: Pauline all the way.

Evan Griff: Libs have done very little for central QLD, both Landry and Turnbull need to go, always blaming some one else, they both can't lie straight in bed.

George Nagy: I had a gutfull of two hopeless parties. Time to change ! Vote Clive.

Deb Rohrig: Independents and One Nation vote with LNP all the time. So that's a no from me. I want LNP gone so I will vote ALP.

Anja Zemlicoff: Anything that doesn't include Michelle Landry or Pauline Hanson.

Whistleblower007: LNP is gone. And they deserve it. They ignore members' instructions from State Policy Councils. Turnbull fails to comprehend that the LNP is a member- driven party as the ALP is. Just to get rid of Turnbull, my family is willing to vote ALP for the first time in our lives.