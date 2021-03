Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Bundaberg Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

Queensland-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Bundaberg, listed by postcode in date order:

4670

Coral Coast Pharmacies T4 Pty Ltd, ABN: 83143178152, Main Business Location: QLD 4670, Notice Date: May 1, 2020, Liquidator: Nicholas David Cooper

Coral Coast Pharmacies T3 Pty Ltd, ABN: 19141613701, Main Business Location: QLD 4670, Notice Date: May 1, 2020, Liquidator: Nicholas David Cooper

Mhz Contracting Pty Ltd, ABN: 86150039222, Main Business Location: QLD 4670, Notice Date: February 18, 2021, Liquidator: Paul Eric Nogueira

Nanport Pty. Ltd. Trading As "Nanport Pty Ltd", ABN: 40010847891, Main Business Location: QLD 4670, Notice Date: March 2, 2021, Liquidator: Gavin Moss

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

Originally published as Latest business liquidations in Bundaberg