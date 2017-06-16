Latest big city coffee trend comes to Bundy

Coffee and gelato at the Windmill in Bargara.

YOU don't need to travel to Sydney or Melbourne to get the latest trend in coffee.

Wafflecinos have been launched at Nana's Pantry in Bundaberg and The Windmill cafe in Bargara.

The Windmill's manager Joey Caruana said the miniature marvel had been hugely popular in the big cities.

"It's quite a unique thing, which we always try and do," he said.

"It's a big thing in Brisbane and Sydney which we're lucky to do in Bundaberg."

The wafflecino features coffee served in an Italian-made mini chocolate-lined waffle cone.

While a piccolo is a popular choice, any drink, including hot chocolate, can be served in the tasty cone.

"It's limitless and we've had kids already having gelato in theirs," he said.

The other benefit of the cone, aside from being delicious, is its environmental appeal.

"They're environmentally friendly because you eat them," Mr Caruana said.

"Here's the answer - eat your cup."

Mr Caruana said the special coffees had been extremely popular and a post on the cafe's Facebook page had already clocked up hundreds of comments, likes and shares.