According to the latest Queensland Health statistics, one active case of COVID-19 remains in the Wide Bay.
Latest COVID-19 update for Wide Bay

Rhylea Millar
by and RHYLEA MILLAR
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
NO ADDITIONAL cases of COVID-19 have occurred in the Wide Bay, according to the latest Queensland Health statistics.   Of the 24 total cases, one active case remains in the Wide Bay.   As of Saturday, restrictions eased permitting Queenslanders to leave their homes for recreational activities within a 50km radius.   Activities permitted within the state include motorbike riding, driving, boating, fishing, picnics and visiting national parks, with members of the same household, or one other person.   "While Queensland has continued to record very low numbers of new cases this week, we cannot be complacent and it's so important that we continue to exercise social distancing, good hygiene and comply with all the restrictions in place," Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said.    Queensland's testing criteria has now been expanded so that anyone in the state who has fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms can get tested.   If you are unwell and meet the above criteria, you should contact a doctor immediately.
