Late to your Christmas shopping? Here’s where to go

IF YOU love to leave your Christmas shopping to the last minute you are in luck with several places across Bundaberg staying open later over the next week.

Letitia Scott said she was going to be taking advantage of the late-night shopping to grab a few last presents for her children.

“I am nearly finished but I will come in during late night and go shopping after work on Saturday to buy some last things.”

Mrs Scott offered some advice while shopping during the Christmas rush.

“Come in early in the morning to do shopping and also don’t bring the kids.”

The major shopping centres will have some late nights, with Hinkler offering shoppers 15 hours of trading on Friday as they stay open until midnight.

Additionally, Kmart listed they will be open from 8am to midnight every day until Monday with the exception of a 9am open on Sunday.

Other major retailers in the centre have select nights they will be open late as well as the late night on Thursday.

Woolworths will be open until midnight on Saturday and Monday and Coles will be open until 10pm Friday to Monday.

Hinkler Centre Manager Sherry Stone said lots of visitors had been coming to the centre already.

“Visitor numbers are steady as the countdown to Christmas begins, with shoppers taking advantage of the Centre’s comprehensive mix of stores on offer,” Ms Stone said.

As for Stockland, the centre will have late nights on Thursday and Friday with the centre closing at 9pm.

Retail Manager for Stockland Bundaberg Megan Abra said they expected a number of people to take advantage of their later nights.

“Trade leading into Christmas has been strong however we anticipate an influx of last-minute shoppers over the next few days,” Ms Abra said.

“The extended trading hours of the Centre will allow those time poor customers the chance to purchase those last-minute Christmas gifts.”

Small local businesses are also getting into the festive spirit with Nature’s Emporium planning to stay open late on Monday and adjust opening times over the week according to demand.

Melanice Jacobsen owner of Cha Cha Chocolate said on Friday night you could get into a festive mood with Cha Cha from 6pm to 8pm.

“We are going to be turning the main lights down, having some tasting platters and just have a real Christmas feel and I think the kids will love it too.”

Cha Cha Chocolate will be open until 9pm on Thursday, Friday and Monday and will be open from 7am to 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Late night hours

Hinkler

9am to 12am December 19

9am to 7pm December 20

9am to 5pm December 21

9am to 5pm December 22

9am to 7pm December 23

9am to 5pm Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

9am to 3pm Boxing Day

Stockland

9am to 9pm December 19

9am to 9pm December 20

9am to 6pm December 21

9am to 6pm December 22

9am to 7pm December 23

9am to 5.30pm Christmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

10am to 5pm Boxing Day

Everfresh IGA Bundaberg Central

Regular trading hours aside from the following days:

6am to 9pm on Chirstmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day

8am to 7pm Boxing Day

All Woolworths in Bundaberg and Childers

8am to 12am December 23

8am to 6pm Chrsitmas Eve

Closed Christmas Day