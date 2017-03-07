Late payments causing headaches for small businesses

SPEAK UP: Businesses are being invited to have their say on payment times and practices.

BUNDABERG small businesses are being reminded to have their say on payment times and practices with up to 40% of small businesses saying they spend up to five hours a week chasing payments.

Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said the inquiry was looking into the amount of time small businesses were left waiting for big businesses - and some governments - to pay their invoices.

Submissions can be sent to inquiries@asbfeo.gov.au and the paper is available by clicking here.