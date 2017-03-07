Late payments causing headaches for small businesses

BUNDABERG small businesses are being reminded to have their say on payment times and practices with up to 40% of small businesses saying they spend up to five hours a week chasing payments.
Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said the inquiry was looking into the amount of time small businesses were left waiting for big businesses - and some governments - to pay their invoices.
Submissions can be sent to inquiries@asbfeo.gov.au and the paper is available by clicking here.