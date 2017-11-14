Menu
Late-night bedroom intruder scared off by screams

Appearing from jail via video-link, Lex Garry Power pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent by break at night on Wednesday, April 26.
Ross Irby
by

ALONE in her bedroom at night a woman heard a noise and saw her door open - only to recognise the intruder as Lex Power, her neighbour.

She screamed and he fled her home.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Power, 36, lived directly across from the woman's home in Bargara.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said Power entered the woman's home through a rear door at 9pm.

Power opened a kitchen drawer, walked down a hallway and opened the door to the main bedroom.

The woman heard the door, sat up and screamed. Power ran.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said when police spoke to Power that night he'd been very concerned, saying he was on probation, on a curfew, and he would be blamed for being inside the neighbour's house.

He said Power has a lengthy history for property offences and received jail sentences.

In 2015 he received an 11-month sentence for 14 offences.

Lawyer Mary Buchanan said while a jail term was appropriate of up to nine months, she sought an immediate parole eligibility date because it would take months to process.

"He had been drinking alcohol all day. He drank the best part of a bottle of whisky and is not sure how he ended up over there," she said.

"He passes on his apologies (to the woman)."

Ms Buchanan said Power, a father of four, had worked at Bundaberg Brickworks before it went into liquidation, and also worked tree lopping and on trawlers.

She said he had been unable to find work which led to him being depressed, and it was alcohol that got him into trouble.

"He did not really have any intent," Ms Buchanan said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said it was a break and enter offence, done while Power was released to parole and a jail term of 12 months appropriate.

Power had spent 19 days in pre-sentence custody and Mr Lavaring set a parole eligibility date of January 22.

