LATE BLOOMER: How Aussie rules found its feet in Bundy

The Waves Eagles celebrate after winning their third straight title. They are the last side to win a premiership from Bundy and are the most successful club in the city.

AUSSIE RULES : It’s one of the oldest sports in the state but one of the last to start in competition in Bundaberg.

Aussie rules has had a checkered history in the state with other footballing codes taking centre stage.

But how did it start in Bundy?

In the latest in the history series of sports in Bundy, the NewsMail looks at how Aussie rules grew in the Rum City.

Aussie rules first arrived in the state in 1866 with the formation of the Brisbane Football Club who played the sport to keep cricketers fit during the off-season.

The sport grew but it would be more than 100 years before Bundy had a league of its own.

This is mainly because of the growth of firstly rugby union, football (soccer) and then rugby league in the state.

The game grew in the first few years before in the late 1800s union saw clubs change what sport they played.

This prevented the game from growing so it wasn’t able to thrive and develop north of Brisbane.

Even though it may have been played in other areas.

The growth of the game to those regions didn’t happen until during and after the First World War.

The game developed during that time in North Queensland but it didn’t reach regions like Mackay, Rockhampton and Bundaberg until the 1960s.

In Bundaberg the first league wasn’t created until 1972.

In our archives there was no recorded stories with Aussie rules and while it was probably played in the 50s and 60s it took until 1971 for people to come together to form a league.

A few players kicked a football around Kendalls Flat and from that the origins of a league formed.

People including Jack Norgate, Frank Coulthard and Michael Stuchbery, with others, were the pioneers of the game in the region.

The first season in 1972 saw three teams from Bundaberg and a team from Burnett Heads compete.

North Bundaberg, South Bundaberg and West Bundaberg represented the Rum City.

North, nicknamed the Kangaroos, dominated the competition early, winning five of the first eight premierships, including the first in 1972.

The North Bundaberg Aussie rules team took out the first ever AFL league competition in Bundy in 1972.

The competition expanded to include teams from Biggenden (1983) and teams from the Fraser Coast but Burnett Heads left after the 1982 season.

In 1987, the competition changed from Bundaberg to AFL Wide Bay with the North, South and West Bundaberg teams remaining.

AFL Wide Bay hasn’t changed since, minus 2003 and 2017, which joined with Brisbane and Sunshine Coast respectively to form competitions before joining back as AFL Wide Bay in 2004 and 2018.

But Bundaberg teams have changed considerably, starting in 1997.

The season saw the The Waves Eagles form as the merged side of North Bundaberg and Souths, which was already part of the sports club.

The West Bundaberg team also affiliated with Brothers Sports Club in that year to become the Brothers Bulldogs and retain the same colours.

Both teams have since had premiership success but one club has had more.

The Waves have dominated the competition, winning 10 premierships in the 23 years of its existence.

When you add the North and South wins it moves the ledger to 16 titles.

West Bundaberg/Brothers Bulldogs have won eight titles including the first under the AFL Wide Bay banner in 1987.

Together Bundy has won half the titles over the history of leagues in the area.

Both clubs are now joined by another Bundy-based club after the Moore Park Kookaburras formed last year to provide a sport for juniors in the town of Moore Park Beach.

Next year the region will celebrate its 50th year of competition with this year’s title set to be held once the coronavirus pandemic eases. If you have more information about the early years of Aussie rules in Bundy, email shane.jones@ news-mail.com.au.