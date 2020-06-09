Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Last week for students to apply for CQUni scholarships

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
9th Jun 2020 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CQUniversity is providing financial support to students with up to $3 million worth of scholarships and bursaries still on offer for Term 2.

Current and future students who will be studying at CQUniversity in Term 2 can apply for scholarships by the end of this week.

Bundaberg Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) student Leticia Kyle was a scholarship recipient in Term 1.

She received a CQUniCares Anglo American Scholarship which she used to help with the financial impact of COVID-19.

HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) student Leticia Kyle used her scholarship to update her laptop.
HELPING HAND: Bundaberg Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) student Leticia Kyle used her scholarship to update her laptop.

“I was lucky that my studies transitioned to online during the pandemic, however, I did not have an adequate computer at home for my studies,” Ms Kyle said.

“I was able to use my scholarship funds to update my outdated laptop with a faster and more reliable desktop computer,” she said.

CQUni said it had tailored scholarship options to meet the needs and circumstances of all students, and was committed to supporting students during the uncertain times caused by coronavirus.

Applications close Friday, June 12.

Click here for more information about CQUniversity Scholarships or to apply.

bundaberg cquniversity scholarships
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business devastated after front window smashed

        premium_icon Business devastated after front window smashed

        News A local business owner is wanting to remind the community there is a family behind the business after his front window was smashed this week.

        Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after crash

        premium_icon Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after crash

        News Emergency crews were called to the scene at Childers Rd.

        PHOTOS: 10 reader snaps too lovely not to share

        premium_icon PHOTOS: 10 reader snaps too lovely not to share

        News Send your reader photos to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        premium_icon Bundaberg marine scientist honoured with OAM

        News Ongoing battle to protect Bundaberg turtles