Last week for students to apply for CQUni scholarships

CQUniversity is providing financial support to students with up to $3 million worth of scholarships and bursaries still on offer for Term 2.

Current and future students who will be studying at CQUniversity in Term 2 can apply for scholarships by the end of this week.

Bundaberg Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) student Leticia Kyle was a scholarship recipient in Term 1.

She received a CQUniCares Anglo American Scholarship which she used to help with the financial impact of COVID-19.

“I was lucky that my studies transitioned to online during the pandemic, however, I did not have an adequate computer at home for my studies,” Ms Kyle said.

“I was able to use my scholarship funds to update my outdated laptop with a faster and more reliable desktop computer,” she said.

CQUni said it had tailored scholarship options to meet the needs and circumstances of all students, and was committed to supporting students during the uncertain times caused by coronavirus.

Applications close Friday, June 12.

Click here for more information about CQUniversity Scholarships or to apply.