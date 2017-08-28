Last Tobruk tickets released tomorrow

WELCOME: The ex-HMAS Tobruk entering the Port of Bundaberg.

A FINAL allocation of tickets to take a free, guided tour of ex-HMAS Tobruk before it is scuttled as a dive site will be publicly released at 9am tomorrow.

The vessel will be open to pre-registered ticket holders as part of an extended open community weekend from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 September, rounding off the Palaszczuk Government's week-long Governing from the Regions in Wide Bay.

While the event is free, members of the public must register for a ticket in advance due to restricted numbers on the tours.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the first allocation of tickets was publicly released at 7am on Friday 25 August and was exhausted within five hours.

"I am not at all surprised that tickets went like hotcakes," Ms Donaldson.

"The Palaszczuk Government's community open weekend offers a unique opportunity for people to come aboard and take a guided tour of the main decks and through the bridge of the ship.

"I am thrilled the Government recognised the high demand for tickets and has been able to offer a 50% increase in the number of tours being offered.

"I would strongly encourage anyone who missed out on the first allocation of tickets to make sure they take advantage of this final opportunity to pre-register.

"As with any events of this type, tickets will be available on a 'first-in, best-dressed' basis.

"Unfortunately, people who just arrive at the event expecting to take a tour will be turned away as

numbers need to be capped to ensure the safety of everyone on-board."

Register to attend the event from 9am, Tuesday August 29, 2017 at https://exhmastobruk.eventbrite.com.au.