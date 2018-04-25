Last straw for plastic as council declares war on waste

IT IS the last straw for plastic at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre as Bundaberg Regional Council declares war on waste.

Plastic straws at the popular entertainment venue are being replaced with paper straws which can be recycled.

Burnett Mary Regional Group spokesman Dean Collins said plastic straws made up a significant proportion of trash in the ocean and posed a risk to seabirds, turtles and other marine life.

The decision to remove plastic straws at the entertainment complex follows this week's ban on the release of helium balloons.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said China's lower intake of recyclables from foreign countries meant there had to be a stronger effort to slash waste but that the council wanted to continue protecting the region's natural environment.

"Council recycles 3200 tonnes per year of paper and cardboard from wheelie bins. The market value for this has plummeted and no market exists for 240 tonnes of lower-grade plastics,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Council has begun stockpiling recyclables and may have to begin landfilling by early July 2018. This will have financial and environmental consequences.

"The Queensland Government has so far provided no support to address these issues and I've written to the minister asking for assistance.”

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the council was investigating alternative markets or uses for these materials.

"If we can keep these items out of landfill it will save about $110,000 a year in operational costs,” Cr Rowleson said.

"As a community we can all work together to reduce the impact of China's policy by minimising the waste we generate, whether it be at home or work.

"The recycling habit has been successfully ingrained over many years and we want people to continue recycling.”

Cr Rowleson said the war on waste involved encouraging community members to take positive action including creating compost and planning ahead when shopping.