Last roll call as Winfield State School signs off

SCHOOL CLOSURE: Charlie and Niklas Rasmussen were the two final students to attend Winfield State School before it was gazetted for closure. Contributed

SAD but inevitable is how the small but passionate community described the all-but foregone conclusion to close Winfield State School.

With no students since the end of second semester last year - and projections indicating there will be no students enrolling in the foreseeable future - the NewsMail understands the school has now been gazetted, which means the State Government has begun the required legislative steps to close the school for good.

Winfield couple Darren and Kati Rasmussen's two boys Charlie and Niklas were the school's last two students.

Mr Rasmussen said they'd made the tough decision to sent their boys to a larger school where they'd have the opportunity to interact with other students, but it also meant a 120km round trip each day to Oakwood State School.

"My kids had been there since Prep so it's sad to see it close,” he said. "It was a great school, great resources.”

Mr Rasmussen said while Winfield was popular with retirees and tourists, unfortunately there were no jobs to attract or keep young couples or families.

Enrolments at the school, located about 60km north of Bundaberg, fell from 16 in 2013 to none in August 2017.

Residents told the NewsMail a community consultation was held at the school on Wednesday.

Despite questions being sent to the Education Department, it was unable to meet the NewsMail's deadline, however Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the school's imminent closure was regrettable.

"But we must acknowledge that the demographics of the community has changed,” he said. "I hope the department will engage with locals to ensure the asset is handed over to the community.”

The latest Census figures show Winfield had a population of just 161 residents, and only 14 were aged 5-14.

According to the school's website, the picturesque Winfield State School is bordered by macadamia farms and features an orchard that supplied the community with avocados, lychees, limes, mandarins and oranges.

Written submissions about the closure can be mailed to North Coast Region, Bundaberg Office, PO Box 3008 Bundaberg 4670 by March 9, 2018.