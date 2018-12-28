Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Robinson, Steven Deans, Stitch Williams, Barry Allan, Sevs and Trev Davis are taking part in a charity ride on Saturday.
Luke Robinson, Steven Deans, Stitch Williams, Barry Allan, Sevs and Trev Davis are taking part in a charity ride on Saturday. Rob Williams
News

Last ride for teen cancer battler

28th Dec 2018 12:45 PM | Updated: 3:06 PM

A CONTINGENT of up to 300 motorcycle riders will converge with another convoy near Esk this Saturday to make a dying teen's wish come true.

The young Harley enthusiast, whose family has asked to remain anonymous, will be in the Somerset region at lunchtime to greet the riders and celebrate with them.

The 15-year-old has terminal cancer and is not expected to live to see next Christmas.

Rider Barry Allan said the Ipswich group would meet at Blacksoil about 10.30am Saturday, zooming off and up the Brisbane Valley Highway about 11am.

"This is all about creating some memories for him. He loves his Harleys," Mr Allan said.

"We will have a barbecue and some drinks up in Esk along with a few raffles, but it is not really about raising money.

"Some people will also bring gifts."

cancer event editors picks esk motorcycle ride
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Offbeat A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Crime Two separate one-kilogram packages have been found

    Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    premium_icon Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    News Know the rules when it comes to flying drones

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    News Officers want to speak to two men, woman

    Local Partners