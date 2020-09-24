Last photo before mates die in fatal plunge

Daniel Mee (left) and Jayden Dolman died after from a cliff in Spain.

Two British travellers plunged 9m to their deaths from a cliff after "posing on the edge" for pictures in Spain.

The friends, who had spent the day drinking in the tourist spot of Alicante, were "embracing" each other as they fell to their deaths at the Punta Prima beach promenade while a third friend watched on in horror.

Just before the tragedy happened, a local police officer had warned the trio to "take care" as he saw them acting dangerously close to the cliff edge.

An inquest in the UK heard the three friends - Daniel Mee, Jayden Dolman, and Lewis Higgins - had flown to Alicante in Spain for a holiday last July.

On their third night there, the trio had been drinking alcohol all day and were walking along the Punta Prima beach promenade in Orihuela Costa in Alicante when the incident happened at around 7.15pm.

Senior coroner Tony Williams was holding the inquest into 25-year-old plumber Daniel Mee's death but not that of Jayden Dolman, 20, because his body was not brought back to the UK.

The three friends had been staying in a villa in Alicante and the inquest heard toxicology showed Mr Mee had taken some cocaine in the days before his death, though the inquest deemed it was just an incidental finding. Mr Higgins also said they had smoked hashish the night before.

But Mr Williams said drink played a much larger factor in the incident. Mr Mee's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.215 at the time.

Lewis Higgins witnessed the incident along with an off-duty Civil Guard police officer on the beach below.

The trio had been due to meet some people they had met on the flight over from the UK and had been "larking around" when the two men "tumbled" over railings and fell 9m on to the beach below.

Mr Mee suffered head injuries and died at the scene, while Mr Dolman, 20, was flown by an air ambulance to hospital but died later.

Mr Higgins also needed hospital treatment for shock.

The Spanish authorities said there were no criminal issues for them to investigate.

A report by the Spanish investigators said they were walking along the promenade in an "inebriated state" taking pictures and were engaging in "dangerous activities, posing by the edge of cliffs for pictures".

The Spanish police officer said he saw the trio walking along the prom in a "jovial mood, leaning over the cliffs and taking pictures" in a dangerous way.

He said "both bodies were side by side" and their personal possessions were scattered around the scene.

Mr Higgins said in a statement to the Spanish investigators they were taking pictures as they walked and Mr Mee embraced Mr Dolman.

"Both seemed to lose their balance and I saw how both of them fell embracing towards the beach," Mr Higgins said.

"They fell into space."

The coroner recorded an accidental death conclusion on Mr Mee, who lived in Somerset.

"All three had a few drinks on holiday enjoying themselves," Mr Williams said.

"They were walking along the promenade and Daniel and Jayden were hugging close to the railings and lost their balance."

He said they plunged 9m over the railings and fell down the "steep drop" to the beach below and both sustained injuries that proved fatal.

