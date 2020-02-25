Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ms Thomson now lives in Brisbane, but still recalls her youth in the North Burnett. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy
Ms Thomson now lives in Brisbane, but still recalls her youth in the North Burnett. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy
News

Last of Mundubbera’s settlers celebrates birthday

Julian Lehnert
, julian.lehnert@cnbtimes.com.au
25th Feb 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE last surviving member of one of Mundubbera's founding families is celebrating her 102nd birthday this weekend.

Amanda Thomson, nee Maurer, is turning 102 in a Brisbane nursing home on February 28.

Ms Thomson, born to German immigrants Otto and Christiane Maurer in Eidsvold in 1918, is the youngest of 18 children and the only one still alive today.

"My great-grandparents - Amanda's parents - came from Germany as part of the Queensland migration wave in 1910," explains Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy, Ms Thomson's great-nephew and the family's historian.

"They went off to the Mundubbera-O'Bil Bil area and settled on Maurers Road. She attended the Malmoe school," he said.

In 1939, Amanda married Alick Playford Thomson, and over the course of their 60 years of marriage, the couple had 10 children.

Christine Rafter, one of Ms Thomson's daughters, will be celebrating the momentous achievement with her mother in Brisbane.

"[The celebrations] will be pretty low-key," she said.

"She doesn't like big crowds - never has, anyway. We'll just have a nice morning tea."

 

 

Amanda married her husband Alick Playford Thomson before the outbreak of World War II, after which the couple moved to Adelaide. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy
Amanda married her husband Alick Playford Thomson before the outbreak of World War II, after which the couple moved to Adelaide. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy

 

 

Both of the centenarian's relatives know the secret to her long life - nutrition.

"Amanda says the secret to a long life is eating 'real food' and working hard," said Mr Maurer-Kennedy.

"To Mum's generation, 'real food' is just food that's off the paddock," Ms Rafter added.

Coupled with a love of life and a wealth of experiences, Ms Thomson has touched the hearts and minds of many.

"She's always promoted kindness," her daughter Christine said.

"A couple of years ago, just before Christmas, the staff at her home said to me 'Your mother has a beautiful singing voice'."

"I said, 'She has?' Apparently, she had been singing O Tannenbaum in German, and the staff thought she had a CD playing!"

"It's just been an absolute pleasure," said Mr Maurer-Kennedy.

"I'm blessed to have been able to spend time with her because there's not many families who have a person of such an age, with such a history and knowledge."

100th birthday celebration amanda thomson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BIG READ: Bundy locals reveal 3 of their biggest priorities

        premium_icon BIG READ: Bundy locals reveal 3 of their biggest priorities

        News A QUICK call for locals' thoughts has revealed three topics that Bundy people are extremely passionate about.

        ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        premium_icon ‘Psycopathic' sex offender too dangerous for release

        News Victims include two brothers aged six and 10

        Orientation makes the new uni semester that little bit easier

        premium_icon Orientation makes the new uni semester that little bit...

        News A mixture of networking, fun and learning, orientation week is here for some...

        • 25th Feb 2020 5:00 PM