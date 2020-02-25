Last of Mundubbera’s settlers celebrates birthday

Ms Thomson now lives in Brisbane, but still recalls her youth in the North Burnett. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy

Ms Thomson now lives in Brisbane, but still recalls her youth in the North Burnett. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy

THE last surviving member of one of Mundubbera's founding families is celebrating her 102nd birthday this weekend.

Amanda Thomson, nee Maurer, is turning 102 in a Brisbane nursing home on February 28.

Ms Thomson, born to German immigrants Otto and Christiane Maurer in Eidsvold in 1918, is the youngest of 18 children and the only one still alive today.

"My great-grandparents - Amanda's parents - came from Germany as part of the Queensland migration wave in 1910," explains Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy, Ms Thomson's great-nephew and the family's historian.

"They went off to the Mundubbera-O'Bil Bil area and settled on Maurers Road. She attended the Malmoe school," he said.

In 1939, Amanda married Alick Playford Thomson, and over the course of their 60 years of marriage, the couple had 10 children.

Christine Rafter, one of Ms Thomson's daughters, will be celebrating the momentous achievement with her mother in Brisbane.

"[The celebrations] will be pretty low-key," she said.

"She doesn't like big crowds - never has, anyway. We'll just have a nice morning tea."

Amanda married her husband Alick Playford Thomson before the outbreak of World War II, after which the couple moved to Adelaide. Picture: Malcolm Maurer-Kennedy

Both of the centenarian's relatives know the secret to her long life - nutrition.

"Amanda says the secret to a long life is eating 'real food' and working hard," said Mr Maurer-Kennedy.

"To Mum's generation, 'real food' is just food that's off the paddock," Ms Rafter added.

Coupled with a love of life and a wealth of experiences, Ms Thomson has touched the hearts and minds of many.

"She's always promoted kindness," her daughter Christine said.

"A couple of years ago, just before Christmas, the staff at her home said to me 'Your mother has a beautiful singing voice'."

"I said, 'She has?' Apparently, she had been singing O Tannenbaum in German, and the staff thought she had a CD playing!"

"It's just been an absolute pleasure," said Mr Maurer-Kennedy.

"I'm blessed to have been able to spend time with her because there's not many families who have a person of such an age, with such a history and knowledge."