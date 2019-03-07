Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexis Jeffery.
Alexis Jeffery. Contributed
News

Last moments of Alexis Jeffery's life played to the court

Peter Hardwick
by
6th Mar 2019 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STREET camera footage of Alexis Jeffery just hours before she was murdered has been played to Toowoomba Supreme Court.

The footage shows Ms Jeffery and the man accused of her murder, Robert Ian Trebeck, walking on Marshall St, Goonidiwindi, in the early hours of Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Dan Rowsell told the court minutes earlier he had come across the pair as he drove on Marshall St and he had stopped and offered Ms Jeffery a lift home.

However, when she declined, he had dropped $20 in her lap and told her she was better off getting a taxi.

Some minutes later after he returned to his car, Trebeck had appeared at his passenger window, dropped the $20 into his car and said: "She doesn't want your 20 bucks, man".

As he and Trebeck talked, Ms Jeffrey had walked on and was "a couple of hundred yards" up the road.

He had then given Trebeck a lift up to her where Trebeck got out, Mr Rowsell said.

CCTV footage from the Royal Hotel shows Ms Jeffery walking barefoot with her shoes in her hand and Trebeck catching up to her and grabbing her left hand.

Hours later, Ms Jeffery's almost naked body was found on the banks of the Macintyre River.

Police claim she had been strangled with a leg of her own jeans.

Trebeck has pleaded not guilty to murdering her.

Police Sergeant Dan Clarke told the court he and partner Constable Troy Moxley had been doing street patrols of Goondiwindi about 3am and had come across Ms Jeffrey and a man who they later believed to be Trebeck in the children's play area in Town Park further west on Marshall St.

He said Ms Jeffery approached the car and she had appeared fine, telling the officers she was being "a big kid" and playing on the children's play equipment.

They had appeared to have been "intimate", he said.

The trial continues.

alexis jeffery goondiwindi murder supreme court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    premium_icon No jail for dad who strangled girlfriend

    Crime A YOUNG man who strangled the mother of his newborn child and left nail marks on her neck has been released on immediate parole in Bundaberg District Court.

    Bundy bank branch on the move

    premium_icon Bundy bank branch on the move

    News Westpac on the hunt for new location

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News It could take 7 years for the reef ecosystem to recover

    EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours up in arms as crim tries to move in

    Crime Community says some residents are already preparing to leave