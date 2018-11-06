All the Cup Day glam from Flemington

THERE may be some last minute outfit changes as Melbourne's elite gear up for a wet Cup Day.
Celebrities gracing the Birdcage were up early in the hair and makeup chair, with Megan Gale, Britt Davis and Lauren Phillips getting made over at Uva Salon in Prahran.
Guests began arriving at the Birdcage just before midday, with Myer ambassador Elyse Knowles sporting a bright yellow Acler ensemble, paired with a hat from Melissa Jackson Millinery.
Rachael Finch wore a red Elliatt dress with a Lady of Leisure headpiece.
WHAT THE CELEBS WORE:
FASHIONS ON THE FIELD: