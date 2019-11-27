Menu
Sammy Benson prepares Adrian Brookes for Movember at the Garage Barber Shop.
News

Last effort to raise 'mo' funds

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Nov 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOVEMBER is nearing its end meaning the loss of many moustaches.

Local music teacher, Adrian Brookes said he was hoping to end Movember with a bang by raising some last funds.

“Last weekend myself and Chris Dingley did a set of busking out the front of Garage Barber Shop and now we have been approached by Rick from the Pocket Storehouse to busk out the front this Saturday,” he said.

“I get to meet a lot of parents and teachers and it opens up a bit of conversation about mental health and everyone is congratulatory on the cause.”

You can help Adrian’s team reach their goal of $2000 at http://mvmbr.co/37Fd99S

